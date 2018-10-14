Both Utah State and Utah received more votes in this week’s Associated Press and Coaches polls released Sunday morning after blowout wins.

For now, both teams are still outside the top 25.

The Aggies (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) received 38 votes in the AP poll, good enough for a tie for sixth in the "other receiving votes" category, and 33 votes in the Coaches Poll, seventh among teams receiving votes who sit outside the top 25.

The Utes (4-2, 2-2 Pac-12), meanwhile, jumped to 33 votes in the AP poll and 32 in the Coaches Poll, eighth-best in the other receiving votes category for both polls.

Utah beat Arizona 42-10 on Friday, while Utah State defeated UNLV 59-28 on Saturday.

Up next for Utah is a matchup next Saturday against USC, who received 53 votes in the AP poll and 25 in the Coaches Poll after beating top-25 Colorado 31-20. The Buffaloes fell to No. 25 in the Coaches Poll and out of the AP poll.

The Pac-12's top representative in the polls changed after Oregon beat Washington 30-27 in overtime. The Ducks jumped to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll and No. 12 in the AP, while Washington fell to No. 14 in the Coaches and 15th in the AP.

Other Pac-12 teams in the top 25 include Washington State (No. 25 AP, No. 23 Coaches) and Stanford (No. 24 Coaches).

Utah State, meanwhile, is headed to Wyoming next Saturday looking to stay unbeaten in league play and extend its five-game winning streak. The Aggies are one of three MW teams receiving votes in both polls, including San Diego State (53 in AP, 71 in Coaches) and Fresno State (7 AP, 6 Coaches).

Associated Press Top 25 poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (60) 7-0 1,524 1

2. Ohio St. (1) 7-0 1,457 3

3. Clemson 6-0 1,392 4

4. Notre Dame 7-0 1,355 5

5. LSU 6-1 1,244 13

6. Michigan 6-1 1,146 12

7. Texas 6-1 1,144 9

8. Georgia 6-1 1,085 2

9. Oklahoma 5-1 999 11

10. UCF 6-0 979 10

11. Florida 6-1 931 14

12. Oregon 5-1 917 17

13. West Virginia 5-1 700 6

14. Kentucky 5-1 678 18

15. Washington 5-2 640 7

16. NC State 5-0 592 20

17. Texas A&M 5-2 551 22

18. Penn St. 4-2 523 8

19. Iowa 5-1 266 NR

20. Cincinnati 6-0 243 25

21. South Florida 6-0 242 23

22. Mississippi St. 4-2 231 24

23. Wisconsin 4-2 226 15

24. Michigan St. 4-2 199 NR

25. Washington St. 5-1 136 NR

Others receiving votes: Stanford 71, San Diego St. 53, Southern Cal 53, Appalachian St. 51, Colorado 49, Utah St. 38, Miami 38, Utah 33, Duke 17, Texas Tech 8, Fresno St. 7, Houston 3, Maryland 2, Virginia 2.

Coaches Top 25 poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 13, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (61) 7-0 1,597 1

2. Ohio State (1) 7-0 1,518 3

3. Clemson (2) 6-0 1,484 4

4. Notre Dame 7-0 1,408 5

5. LSU 6-1 1,303 12

6. Georgia 6-1 1,163 2

7. Michigan 6-1 1,149 13

8. Texas 6-1 1,138 14

9. Central Florida 6-0 1,034 9

10. Oklahoma 5-1 1,019 11

11. Oregon 5-1 927 17

12. Florida 6-1 918 16

13. West Virginia 5-1 768 6

14. Washington 5-2 682 7

15. North Carolina State 5-0 637 19

16. Penn State 4-2 604 8

17. Kentucky 5-1 589 20

18. Texas A&M 5-2 501 22

19. Wisconsin 4-2 399 10

20. South Florida 6-0 346 23

21. Cincinnati 6-0 248 25

22. Iowa 5-1 218 NR

23. Washington State 5-1 211 NR

24. Stanford 4-2 147 24

25. Colorado 5-1 141 18

Others receiving votes: Miami (Fla.) 124; Mississippi State 110; Michigan State 98; San Diego State 71; Duke 60; Appalachian State 55; Utah State 33; Utah 32; Southern California 25; Houston 7; Fresno State 6; South Carolina 5; Army 4; Auburn 4; Virginia 4; Iowa State 3; North Texas 3; Virginia Tech 3; Alabama at Birmingham 1; Boston College 1; Buffalo 1; Texas Tech.