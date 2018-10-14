Dixie State women’s swim team posted five event wins and combined for one school record and 14 all-time program marks at the Pepperdine Malibu Invitational held Friday and Saturday at Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool.

Junior Hannah Hansen accounted for two of the Blazers’ five event wins with victories in the 100-yard breast (1:06.64, No. 8 all-time at DSU) and 200 breast (2:26.58), while freshman Rebecka Anderson touched the wall first in the 200 back (2:10.62). Sophomore Miriam Gonzalez also tied for first place in the 50 free (24.82) and teamed up with junior Audrey Hyde, senior Phebe James and freshman Kelsea Wright to win the 200 free relay (1:39.55, No. 5 all-time at DSU).

Freshman Gretchen Hyer notched DSU’s lone school-record-breaking performance at the meet by one-tenth of a second with a third-place time of 2:15.41 in the 200 fly. In addition, Wright collected runner-up honors in the 100 free (53.56, No. 8 all-time at DSU) and 200 free (1:55.49, No. 7 all-time at DSU), as did Gonzalez in the 100 breast (1:08.20). In addition, Hansen took third in the 200 IM (2:14.62, No. 9 all-time at DSU), Anderson placed third in the 1,000 free (11:00.16, No. 5 all-time at DSU) and sophomore Megan Ruppenthal was third in the 200 back (2:11.93).

Three other relay tandems also posted top-three event results, including the second-place 400 medley team of freshman Kenzie Chesler, sophomore Hannah Bodkin, Hansen and Ruppenthal (4:05.97, No. 5 all-time at DSU). Meanwhile, the 200 medley relay team of junior Sydney Anderson, Bodkin, Hansen and Gonzalez placed third at 1:51.94 (No. 10 all-time at DSU), and Chesler, Hyde, Ruppenthal and Wright combined for a third-place finish in the 400 free relay (3:37.81, No. 5 all-time at DSU).

Dixie State will close its 2018 fall slate at the Colorado Mesa-hosted A3 Performance Invitational from Nov. 16-18, in Grand Junction, Colorado.