The BYU women's tennis team took five wins in its last match day of the ITA Regionals on Saturday.

“Overall it was a great week,” BYU head coach Holly Parkinson Hasler said. “I’m happy with the way our team is coming together to support one another. On the court, the girls fought hard and played well. I’m anxious to get back to Provo and get to work in areas we can improve in.”

All three doubles teams won their last consolation matches at 6-3 apiece. Madeline Almeida and Kate Cusick defeated Idaho’s Laura Spataro and Marta Magalhaes. Anastasia Abramyan and Polina Malykh took a win over Ellie Millard and Cora Lynn Von from Arizona, while Samantha Smith and Taylah Beckman came out on top against New Mexico’s Danielle Quevedo and Yue Lin Chen.

Two Cougars achieved wins in singles consolations. Almeida took a tight three-set match, 4-6, 6-3, 10-3, against Colorado University’s Annabelle Andrinopoulos. Cusick achieved a 6-0, 7-5 success over Denver’s Hannah Templeton.

BYU also suffered four losses in singles consolations. Beckman came up short in a hard-fought three-set match against Adrianna Sosnowska from Northern Arizona, 5-7, 6-4, 3-10. Katie Fitt lost against Idaho’s Marta Magalhaes, 1-6, 2-6, while Smith lost to in-state foe Utah State’s Hannah Jones, 3-6, 3-6. Abramyan also suffered a defeat by Colorado University’s Megan Forster in a three-set match, 6-4, 6-7, 6-10.

The Cougars will compete next in the Cal State Northridge Invitational in Los Angeles from Nov. 9-10.