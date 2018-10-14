EUREKA, Juab County — Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man who they believe murdered a Sandy woman when the two of them went camping last week.

Cody Alexander Young, 42, was booked into the Juab County Jail Saturday night for investigation of murder in the death of Jan Pearson-Jenkins, 64.

A family member discovered what is believed to be the body of Pearson-Jenkins Saturday about a mile from where the two of them are believed to have gone camping on Oct. 4 in the Silver City area of Juab County.

Family photo Jan Pearson-Jenkins, 64, of Sandy

The body was sent to the Utah State Medical Examiner's Office to be positively identified, said Juab County Undersheriff Brent Pulver.

Pearson-Jenkins' brother Jace Pearson said Young sent him text messages on Oct. 5 saying the two had been in an argument and that he left her in the Silver City/Eureka area.

Sandy police investigating the incident at that point as a missing persons case provided the Juab County Sheriff's Office with GPS coordinates from where the victim was allegedly dropped off at 11 p.m. that evening, Pulver said.

Searches for Pearson-Jenkins were unsuccessful as were attempts to locate or contact Young. But during a coordinated search Saturday with the sheriff's office and the victim's family and friends, a campsite was located "where evidence was found indicating this was where the individuals were camping," Pulver said in a statement.

About an hour later, the body was located approximately one mile from that campsite.

About two hours after the body was found, rangers at Yuba State Park spotted Young and his van near Yuba Lake, about 45 miles from the campsite. He was questioned by detectives and later arrested in Pearson-Jenkins' death, the undersheriff said.

Investigators have not said how they believe she died or what Young may have told them.

Pearson said the text messages sent to him by Young were bizarre. Young allegedly texted that he had kicked Pearson-Jenkins out of his van because he "no longer wanted to tolerate her behavior."

“It rambled on, it was 55 pages of text messages that basically talked about their crazy relationship,” he said, adding that the argument may have been about money.

"It was about some work that my sister had hired Cody to do at my mother's house, some repairs," Pearson said.