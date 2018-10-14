It was a good weekend for college football in the Beehive State, as Utah, Utah State and BYU all won convincingly on their home fields.

What happened

On Friday night, Utah dismantled Arizona 42-10. On Saturday, Utah State rolled over UNLV 59-28 and BYU cruised past Hawaii 49-23.

3 stars

Spenser Heaps Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) celebrates after the Utes won 42-10 over the Arizona Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

Tyler Huntley: The junior quarterback’s passing line (14 of 19 for 201 yards with two touchdowns and an interception) was modest overall, but Huntley was 11 of 13 through the early minutes of the second quarter as the Utes built a 21-0 lead, and he didn’t play in the fourth. In addition, the Florida native rushed for a touchdown and caught another one on a pass from Britain Covey.

Jeffrey D. Allred Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) runs against UNLV in Logan on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.

Jordan Love: The sophomore signal caller had another outstanding game for the Aggies, as he tied the school record with five touchdown passes. To boot, Love went 17 of 23 for 322 yards through the air, with all of his production coming in less than three quarters of play.

Scott G Winterton Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson (11) celebrates the win with Offensive Line Coach Ryan Pugh as BYU defeats Hawaii at LaVell Edwards Stadium 49-23 in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.

Zach Wilson: There were plenty of excellent plays on both sides of the ball for the Cougars, and it could be argued that running back Lopini Katoa had a more impactful night, but Wilson fared well in his first start for BYU at quarterback, finishing 16 of 24 for 194 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. More importantly, from a big picture perspective, the freshman gave new optimism for the Cougar offense moving forward.

Numbers to know

3: The Utes have now scored more than 40 points in back-to-back games for the first time in just over three years. In 2015, Utah beat Fresno State 45-24 and then trounced Oregon the following contest 62-20.

5: The Aggies, on the other hand, have scored at least 40 points in five straight games, all of which have been victories. Utah State put up 31 points in its lone loss of the season to this point, the season opener against then-No. 11 Michigan State.

7: The number of true freshmen who have now started at quarterback for BYU in program history. All have come since 1997, and five have come since 2010. Three have come since 2015, with two now in consecutive years (Joe Critchlow started in 2017).

Play of the weekend

There were a couple of good candidates this week, but without a doubt, the nod goes to Covey and Huntley for the touchdown trickeration they connected on early in the third quarter Friday night.