Pleasant Grove and Skyridge teamed up to host the 26-team Wasatch Volleyball Festival this weekend, but in the end only one team could leave with the gold volleyball as the winner of the tourney, and that was Pleasant Grove as it upended Skyridge 26-24, 25-21 in the championship final.

Pleasant Grove went 5-0 on the weekend, defeating Kuna, Idaho, Green Canyon, Salem Hills, Park City and finally Skyridge in the championship to reclaim the festival title.

Skyridge went 4-1 as it defeated Riverton, Timpview, Spanish Fork and Corner Canyon before falling to the Vikings.

All in all, it was a pretty good week for Skyridge. Earlier in the week, the Falcons clinched the Region 8 title with wins over Timpanogos and Maple Mountain on Tuesday and Thursday respectively. Falcon head coach Deanna Meyer reflected on that accomplishment as well as the festival performance, where she served as the tournament director.

"I am really proud of the progress the team is making," said Meyer. "This (tournament) was just what we needed to help prepare us for state. There were some tough and skilled teams and a lot of good volleyball going on."

Among the tough and skilled teams Meyer referred to was Park City, the defending 4A state champion that went 5-1 and tied for third place overall. The defending 3A state champion, Morgan, showed well against mostly larger school competition, going 2-0 on Friday and finishing sixth place overall with a 4-2 mark on the weekend. Park City beat Morgan in the quarterfinals.

Corner Canyon tied Park City for third place as the Chargers defeated Timpanogos and Copper Hills before falling to Skyridge in the semifinals.

Copper Hills finished fifth, defeating Morgan in the consolation round, while Region 10 rivals Salem Hills and Spanish Fork tied for seventh place. Both the Skyhawks and Dons were dropped into the consolation round by the eventual championship finalists.

Timpanogos won the silver bracket while Granger, after going 0-2 on Friday, responded with a good effort, going 3-0 on Saturday to win the bronze bracket.