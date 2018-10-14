Dixie State volleyball continued to keep pace in a tightening RMAC race Saturday night with a 3-0 sweep at Western Colorado inside Paul Wright Gym. The Trailblazers’ victory, the team’s fifth in its last six matches overall, kept them within one game of the RMAC lead as DSU improved to 16-4 overall, 11-2 in conference play.

DSU trailed for most of the opening set but managed to keep the Mountaineers (2-19, 1-12 RMAC) within striking distance, eventually pulling even with WCU at 17-17 before closing the frame with an 8-3 spurt en route to a 25-20 win. The Blazers then went up two sets with a 25-19 triumph in the second stanza before putting the match away with a decisive 25-9 victory in set three.

The Trailblazers hit .311 for the match, including a .567 attack percentage in set one and a .480 clip in the third frame. Freshman Hailee Oviatt-Devillier paced a balanced DSU offense with a match and career-high nine kills to go with a .667 attack percentage. Senior Hannah Doonan added eight kills and eight digs, while junior To’a Faleao-Baich threw down seven kills and senior Malary Marshall and junior Lauren Gammell collected six kills apiece.

Dixie State limited the Mountaineers to a .038 attack percentage and 26 kills thanks to eight total team blocks and 50 digs. Marshall led the way with four block assists, while Gammell and senior Shannon Sorensen tallied three total blocks apiece and senior Sid Brandon collected a game-high 16 digs.

Dixie State closes out the road portion of its 2018 regular season next weekend at Colorado State-Pueblo on Friday, Oct. 19, followed by a matchup at New Mexico Highlands on Saturday, Oct. 20.