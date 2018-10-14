Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News sports staff takes a look back into our archives.

John Stockton did not start the NBA regular season on time for the second year in a row, only this time his left knee is feeling just fine.

Stockton, like all NBA players, has been told to take some extra time off from work. The first two weeks of the NBA season were officially scrapped.

“I’m just very disappointed it’s come to this,’’ said Stockton. “It’s a black eye for the game of basketball.”

It was the first time in the 52-year history of the league that regular-season games have been canceled due to labor problems.