Weber State volleyball took on Sacramento State in Sacramento, California, on Saturday night and fell in three sets.

The score was close in the first set with neither team having more than a two-point lead. Late in the set, Weber State tied things up at 16-16 and then took a 19-17 lead. The Hornets had a 4-1 run to take a 21-20 lead, and the Wildcats tied it back up at 22-22. The Hornets had back-to-back kills by Mikaela Nocetti to give Sac State the 25-23 first-set victory.

Late in the second set, WSU trailed by only one with a 16-15 score. Sac State then went on a 9-1 run to down the Wildcats, 25-16, in the second set.

A back-and-forth battle ensued in the third set. Weber State started the match off with a 4-2 lead, and later Sac State tied everything up at 9-9. WSU pushed forward to a 15-13 lead, and the Hornets continued on trend going on a 5-0 run for an 18-15 lead.

Tied at 18-18 in the third set, Sac State scored six unanswered points to take the set to game point. WSU’s Sam Schiess had a power kill and Helena Khouri had a service ace to put off game point, but ultimately Nocetti put down another kill to give the Hornets a 25-21 third-set victory and an overall three-set match win.

WSU was led by Andrea Hale who had 10 kills from 37 swings. Ashlyn Power had 26 assists to help out with the offensive efforts. On the defensive side of the ball, Megan Gneiting led WSU with 15 digs, and Power was not far behind with 10.

WSU is now 11-6 overall on the season and is 6-2 in Big Sky Conference play. The Wildcats return home to host Northern Arizona on Thursday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. and Southern Utah on Saturday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m.