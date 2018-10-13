1 of 14
View 14 Items
Freshman quarterback Zach Wilson made his first career start for the BYU Cougars on Saturday night against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, and helped lead them to a 28-3 halftime lead.
Twitter reacted as Wilson started strong, guiding the offense to a touchdown on the first drive of the game.
The reactions got even stronger as the Cougars ultimately led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 21-0 halfway through the second.
Wilson wasn't the only bright spot, however, as the defense played incredibly well.
Ultimately, though, the half belonged to Wilson, as the name of the official BYU Football Twitter account was changed at halftime in his "honor."