Freshman quarterback Zach Wilson made his first career start for the BYU Cougars on Saturday night against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, and helped lead them to a 28-3 halftime lead.

Twitter reacted as Wilson started strong, guiding the offense to a touchdown on the first drive of the game.

This @BYUfootball team has way more fire than the last two weeks. #BYUfootball — 365 Hoops/football (@jmoney3334) October 14, 2018

This team has more life than we've seen in every game since Wisconsin combined. — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) October 14, 2018

Felt like it had been awhile since a #BYU offensive series was fun. That first one led by Wilson was fun to watch. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 14, 2018

The reactions got even stronger as the Cougars ultimately led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 21-0 halfway through the second.

I don’t want to be hyperbolic but Zach Wilson is the greatest American football player I have ever seen. — Zach Bloxham (@zblox) October 14, 2018

This Wilson kid is special. Gives me flashbacks of Taysom. — Jackson Emery (@jacksonemery04) October 14, 2018

I just have to ask why it took them so long to put Wilson in over Tanner? — Charles Barnard (@ccb1212) October 14, 2018

This is fun — Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) October 14, 2018

Wilson wasn't the only bright spot, however, as the defense played incredibly well.

Ilaisia Tuiaki came with his A-game tonight! He has some phenomenal schemes and also is calling a nice unpredictable game. — Brady poppinga (@BradyPoppinga) October 14, 2018

This BYU defense came to play..



Hawaii's offense is 27th in the country in scoring averaging 38.4 PPG.



They have 3 points through 1 half of play.#BYU#ESPN960 — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) October 14, 2018

Impressed with the byu defense tonight #gocougs — Jason✈🎃👻 (@WXAviation1984) October 14, 2018

Ultimately, though, the half belonged to Wilson, as the name of the official BYU Football Twitter account was changed at halftime in his "honor."