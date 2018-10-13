Utah State women's tennis wrapped up its run at the ITA Regionals in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday.

"Today, we closed out the regional with another solid day in singles," said sixth-year head coach Sean McInerney. "Hannah played lights out with a great win over BYU, and two of our freshman had really good wins as well."

In singles, sophomore Alexandra Pisareva lost in straight sets to Northern Arizona's Chiara Tomasetti, 6-0, 6-1, in the quarterfinals. Pisareva finished her run in Las Vegas with a 4-1 overall record in singles play.

"Alexandra (Pisareva) had a great tournament, and reaching the quarterfinals of this deep draw is a huge accomplishment," McInerney said. "She was so tough getting through the first three rounds, but I'm sure she would agree today was not her best day; it happens to all athletes. Sometimes, you just don't have it, but overall, she played the best tennis I've seen her play so far as an Aggies this week."

In other singles action, junior Hannah Jones beat Sam Smith of BYU, 6-3, 6-3, while freshman Sidnee Lavatai cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win against UNLV's Alex Kalachova. Freshman Gabrielle Dekkers also won her singles match in straight sets against Yuuna Ukita of Weber State, 6-3, 6-0. The duo of freshman Annaliese County and Alexandra Taylor fell in straight sets in their respective matches.