RICHFIELD — The 3A quarterfinals girls’ soccer game between Juab and Richfield was an exercise in ratcheting up tension.

In the end, Juab snagged the win in a 3-2 shootout, putting an end to a 2-2 tie.

The game — played on Richfield’s home pitch Saturday afternoon — was the first trip to the state quarterfinals for both teams, so the pressure was on.

“That wasn’t exciting; it was nerve wracking,” said Juab coach Lisa Kay. “I just told my players to keep their cool.”

After a tense and scoreless first half, few cracks could be found in either team’s defense.

“Every single girl had a battle out there,” Kay said.

The Wasps finally drew first blood Marissa Hall slipped a shot past Richfield’s goalie about a third of the way through the second half.

The Wildcats battled back, with a throw-in from Melissa Crane bouncing off players and finding the back of the net. However, a foul on the play negated the goal.

Then Hall struck again, boosting Juab to a 2-0 edge.

The ’Cats didn’t let the hole they were in stop them as Nora Foster kicked a shot into the corner pocket of Juab’s net.

The Wasps held off Richfield until approximately a minute was left in regulation. That’s when Maleea Nielsen scored another goal for the ’Cats, knotting the game.

The next two 10-minute overtime periods played out like a repeat of the first half, with some shots getting close, but nothing making it.

The penalty kick competition started as Richfield’s Holly Torgerson booted the ball into the net. Juab’s Hall followed suit.

Then it was the Richfield’s Baylee Dickenson’s turn as she hit the mark.

Juab missed the next shot Juab goalie Tatum Hyatt blocked the next Richfield shot.

Juab’s Dani Jackson hit her mark, tying the shootout at 2-2.

“It was really fun, and I was really stressed out the whole time,”Jackson, Juab’s sweeper, said.

Richfield missed its fourth turn at the penalty line, which was followed up on by Juab’s Bryndlee Bender, who also hit the net.

Hyatt came up with another block on the ’Cats turn, which ended the shootout in Juab’s favor.

“My team played a great game and made it possible for me to block that in the shootout,”Hyatt said.

Juab’s next game, a semifinal matchup against Judge Memorial, is set for Friday at 6 p.m.