Utah State's men's and women's cross-country teams passed their final test before the conference championships on Saturday at the Wisconsin-hosted Pre-National Invitational.

No. 1 Northern Arizona took home the top spot in the men's team standings with 41 points, while Utah State placed 12th out of 35 teams with 383 points. On the women's side, No. 3 New Mexico won the team race with 67 points, while Utah State finished 12th out of 35 teams with 385 points.

Junior Luke Beattie was the top Aggie finisher for the men, placing 52nd with a time of 24:38.4. Fellow junior Adam Hendrickson was the second finisher for Utah State, crossing the line 60th with a time of 24:42.8.

Other Aggie finishers for the men included redshirt freshman Stockton Smith in 80th (24:52.7), junior J.D. Thorne in 97th (25:02.3), junior James Withers in 99th (25:04.1), sophomore Haydon Cooper in 123rd (25:17.7) and junior Sam Clausnitzer in 137th (25:24.0).

In the women's race, senior Alyssa Snyder recorded her second Utah State top finish of the season by placing 39th with a time of 21:04.6. Senior Cierra Simmons crossed the line 42nd with a time of 21:07.3.

After Snyder and Simmons came senior Megan Ryan in 82nd (21:37.5), senior Tavia Dutson in 98th (22:00.7), junior Josie Givens in 124th (22:03.1), senior Tylee Skinner in 143rd (22:13.6) and freshman Mica Rivera in 158th (22:22.0) to round out the Aggie competitors.

Utah State also had men's and women's runners in the unseeded races as senior Kody Gould finished 12th (25:09.7), while senior Shannon Maloney placed 37th (22:19.7).

The MW Championships will be hosted by San Diego State on Friday, Oct. 26, at Morley Field in San Diego, California. The Aggie women finished third with 73 points at last year's championships, while the men finished fourth with 93 points.

The NCAA Mountain Region Championships will be hosted by BYU and will be held in Provo, Utah, on Friday, Nov. 9, eight days before the NCAA Championships in Madison, Wisconsin, on Nov. 17.