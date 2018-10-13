Knox Desmond, 3, left, and Lacy Desmond sit on a backyard swing during the Deseret News Home Show at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy on Saturday. The home show continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clint Harp from HGTV's "Fixer Upper" shared his experience in carpentry and home improvement Friday and Saturday. Utah TV host and blogger Brooke Graham will moderate a panel discussion showcasing the creative ideas of local designers at noon Sunday. This year, the show features the Holiday Marketplace filled with unique gifts and home goods for every season.

