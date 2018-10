PROVO — The BYU Cougars (3-3) are trying to shake off a two-game losing streak and get a win during Homecoming Week. Their opponent is the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-1), who have never won in LaVell Edwards Stadium despite nine tries.

Starting at quarterback for the Cougars will be freshman Zach Wilson.

At 19 years, 2 months, Zach Wilson will be the youngest QB to start in BYU history. Miller and Heaps were 19 when they started, but a few months older than Wilson. Meanwhile, Beck, Hill and Mangum were 22 when they made their first start while Critchlow was 21. — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) October 14, 2018

Kickoff is has been moved back to 8:25 p.m. on ESPN2. Follow along with us.