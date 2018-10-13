The Best Friends Animal Society celebrated its 23rd year of the Strut Your Mutt walk at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, with other activities, including 50 vendors, activity zones for pets and kids, food and drink trucks, live entertainment and contests.

The society, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to making the United States "no kill" by 2025, has been helping local animal rescue groups and shelters raise funds for their work. The fundraising goal for Saturday's walk was $145,000.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.