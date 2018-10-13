SALT LAKE CITY — A man in his 60s riding an electric scooter was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after police say he hit a parked car.

The man, whose name was not released, was northbound on a privately owned scooter when he crashed into a parked car on 300 West near 400 South, said Salt Lake Police Lt. Jenn Diederich.

A witness performed CPR on the man at the scene, Diederich said. He was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The scooter was not one of those scattered throughout the city that people can rent by the minute, he said.