LOGAN — Homecoming was sweet for Utah State as it routed UNLV 59-28 to move to 2-0 in the Mountain West.

Believe it or not, the Aggies actually got off to a rough start as usually sure-footed kicker Dominik Eberle missed a 25-yard field goal on the Aggies' first drive. UNLV, not Utah State, struck first as running back Lexington Thomas took the ball into the endzone from one yard out with 5:38 left in the first quarter.

But Utah State showed that it can score with terrifying swiftness.

On the very next drive, Jordan Love found Jordan Nathan for a 24-yard touchdown. The next Aggie drive ended with a 80-yard TD pass from Love to Jalen Greene. The next drive, Love found Savon Scarver for a 26-yard score shortly after Jontrell Rocquemore picked off UNLV's Max Gilliam. Special teams struck next as Deven Thompkins blocked a punt that Baron Gajkowski scooped and scored. The next two drives for Utah State ended with a 7-yard TD rush for Darwin Thompson and a 7-yard pass from Love to Ron'quavion Tarver.

Utah State scored 42 unanswered points in 18:17 to end the first half.

While everything seemed to go right for the Aggies, special teams didn't exactly have a special day other than the punt block. Eberle missed two field goals, while Nathan fumbled a punt return that UNLV quickly turned into a touchdown.

But UNLV simply had no answer for Love. He would finish the day 17-for-23 for 322 yards and five touchdowns. His five TD effort would tie a school record for the most passing TDs in a single game, and he left the game late in the third quarter.

Utah State travels to Wyoming to face to Cowboys next Saturday.

This story will be updated.