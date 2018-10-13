The BYU women's soccer team dropped its first conference game, 2-1, at Pepperdine on Saturday at Tari Frahm Rokus Field.

Pepperdine’s (8-6-1, 3-1-1 WCC) first shot of the game caught the BYU (8-4-1, 3-1-0 WCC) defense on its heels in the second minute when a shot was taken by Michelle Maemoune outside the 18-yard box. The ball bounced off the far-right post and into the back of the net for an early 1-0 advantage.

After one half, the Cougars had tallied nine shots and seven on goal compared to the Waves seven and three on frame.

In the 47th minute, Pepperdine was awarded a penalty kick, but Sabrina Macias Davis dove to the left and stopped the shot to keep the Waves from extending the lead.

Freshman Bella Folino snatched a goal in the 77th minute from a Rachel Bingham Lyman cross to even the game at 1-all, but Pepperdine quickly answered with a goal off a corner kick in the 78th minute to take back the lead, 2-1.

After 90 minutes, BYU had recorded 17 shots and 12 on frame, while the Waves tallied 12 shots total and only five on goal. Elise Flake and Mikayla Colohan each took four shots.

The Cougars continue on the road at Pacific on Thursday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. PDT. The game at Knowles Field can be watched on TheW.tv, and audio broadcasts will be available on BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143/107.9 FM) and ESPN 960 AM.