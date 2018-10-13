EUREKA, Juab County — Family members say they believe a body found Saturday in Juab County is that of Jan Pearson-Jenkins, a Sandy woman who has been missing since Oct. 4.

Juab County Undersheriff Brent Pulver said a body was found after an organized search effort with the agency's search and rescue team, in addition to volunteers.

"I cannot confirm the identity of the body. Circumstantially, one could believe that it is hers," Pulver said.

He did not say exactly where the body was found or how the person may have died.

"We were searching the area for two things: to look for any evidence of her and where they were camping. Earlier today we found that actual camp spot that places him there and some evidence that places her there," he said.

Pearson-Jenkins, 64, went camping on Oct. 4, with Cody Young. Young sent Pearson-Jenkins' brother text messages the next night saying they'd been in an argument and that he left her in the Silver City/Eureka area.

“He no longer wanted to tolerate her behavior and that is when he kicked her out of the van,” Jace Pearson, Pearson-Jenkins’ brother, said Thursday.

Pearson described the text messages as bizarre.

“It rambled on, it was 55 pages of text messages that basically talked about their crazy relationship,” he said, adding that the argument may have been about money.

"It was about some work that my sister had hired Cody to do at my mother's house, some repairs," Pearson said.

Juab County officials checked the area where Pearson-Jenkins was last suspected of being but did not locate her. Pearson-Jenkins did not have a cellphone nor her purse, and she was not dressed for inclement weather.

Police said they have not been able to locate Young.

Young is described as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, slender and in his mid-40s. Police say Young also has some facial hair and golden-brown hair that he wears in a ponytail. He also wears glasses.

Police believe Young was driving a dark-colored van with Arizona license plate CGA3392. The van is described as older, possibly from the 1980s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sandy police at 801-799-3000 or the Juab County Sheriff's Office.

Contributing: Sam Penrod