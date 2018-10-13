SUNDANCE — A large timber cabin at Sundance was destroyed Friday in a fire first spotted by the cabin's caretaker.

North Fork Fire Chief Dave Marsella said the agency received a report of the fire at 11 a.m. Friday at 9247 N. Mile 23 Lane in Sundance.

A caretaker had gone to the home to check on a few things when she discovered the basement on fire. The second level was full of smoke.

Fire crews found fire coming from the third floor of the structure as well.

Provo fire crews assisted in putting out the blaze, which remains under monitoring for hot spots because of the nearby timber and other vegetation.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.