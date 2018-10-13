Pleasant Grove and Skyridge both went 2-0 Friday at the Wasatch Volleyball Festival to nail down the top two seeds respectively in the 26-team event.

Pleasant Grove, the runner-up in 6A last year and the defending festival champion, defeated Kuna, Idaho, and Green Canyon. Meanwhile, Skyridge took care of business to beat Riverton and Timpview.

Teams were put in five pools of four teams with another two pools of three teams.

Other pool winners were Copper Hills, Corner Canyon, Morgan, Park City and Desert Hills.

The top 14 teams (first- and second-place teams from each pool) qualified for the gold bracket while the other 12 teams will compete in the bronze bracket. First-round losers from the gold bracket will be grouped together in the silver bracket, thus guaranteeing each team at least five matches but as many as seven matches in the tourney, valuable game experience for programs just before the state tournament in three weeks.

Skyridge and Pleasant Grove have teamed to host the festival in its third year of existence. The gold and silver brackets started at Skyridge at 8 a.m. Saturday, with the bronze bracket taking place at Pleasant Grove at the same time.

Full brackets and pairing can be found here.