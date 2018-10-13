Utah State soccer (2-11-1, 1-5-1 Mountain West) returns to action this weekend as it plays at Air Force (1-6-6, 0-4-3 MW) on Sunday, Oct. 13, at noon.

Utah State enters Sunday's match with a 2-11-1 record, last playing at Colorado College resulting in a 1-0 overtime loss. The Aggies have scored 13 goals by nine different players this season. Senior goalkeeper Grace McGuire has played the majority of time in the net, tallying 57 saves and allowing 21 goals.

Air Force is still seeking its first conference win of the season, hosting the Aggies with a 0-4-3 league record and coming off a 1-0 loss against Boise State on Friday.

The Falcons' Kaityln Cook and Emma Nelson have scored two goals apiece this season. Two keepers have seen time in the net, with senior Jennifer Hiddink playing the majority of minutes. She has allowed 14 goals while tallying 78 saves, second in the conference.

Air Force returned eight starters and 18 additional letterwinners to the pitch this season after going 7-9-3 a year ago. The Falcons welcomed nine newcomers, all of them being freshmen, to the team this season.

Larry Friend is in his 10th season as the head coach at Air Force where he has an overall record of 51-103-24. All-time, Utah State is 5-2-1 against the Falcons, including a 0-1-2 record in matches played in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The teams played in Logan last season, resulting in a 0-0 draw.

All Mountain West matches will continue to be broadcast as a USU Athletics Production on the Mountain West Network. All video feeds will be available live and in archive form via USU's athletic website.

Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through GameTracker, while updates will also be provided through the team's social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every match.