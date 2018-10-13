Here's the latest class-by-class rankings after the final full day of regular season Friday night lights. Next week most of the games will be played on Wednesday before transitioning into playoff football the following week.
Class 6A
Team Rec. Pv.
1. Bingham 8-1 2
2. American Fork 7-2 1
3. East 6-2 3
4. Lone Peak 6-3 4
5. Weber 6-3 5
Class 5A
1. Corner Canyon 7-0 1
1. Corner Canyon 7-0 1
2. Skyridge 7-1 2
3. Olympus 9-0 3
4. Roy 7-2 5
5. Jordan 5-3 —
Class 4A
Team Rec. Pv.
1. Orem 7-2 1
2. Sky View 9-0 2
3. Dixie 7-1 3
4. Logan 8-1 4
5. Desert Hills 6-2 —
Class 3A
Team Rec. Pv.
1. Morgan 7-2 1
2. Grantsville 8-1 2
3. Summit Academy 7-2 4
4. Juan Diego 5-4 3
5. Juab 5-4 —
Class 2A
Team Rec. Pv.
1. South Summit 8-1 1
2. Millard 7-2 2
3. San Juan 6-3 3
4. Grand 6-3 4
5. Beaver 6-3 5
Class 1A
Team Rec. Pv.
1. Milford 8-0 1
2. Parowan 6-2 2
3. Duchesne 5-4 3
4. Kanab 3-6 5
5. Altamont 4-5 4