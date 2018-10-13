Class 6A State Tournament

First Round, Oct. 26-27

Upper Bracket

Region 4 No. 3 at Riverton (6-3)

Granger (3-6) at Weber (9-3)

Northridge (4-4) at Kearns (6-3)

Region 3 No. 3 at Region 4 No. 2

Lower Bracket

Davis (6-2) at Hunter (4-5)

Region 3 No. 4 at Region 4 No. 1

Pleasant Grove (5-4) at East (6-2)

Cyprus (7-2) at Fremont (7-2)

Note: In Region 3, there are games this week that impact the final two seeds. In Region 4, Bingham, American Fork and Lone Peak tied for first and will have a coin flip on Monday to determine state seeding.

Class 5A State Tournament

First Round, Oct. 26-27

Upper Bracket

Region 6 No. 3 at Region 7 No. 2

Farmington (2-7) at Skyridge (7-1)

Region 8 No. 4 at Roy (7-2)

Region 7 No. 3 at Highland (7-2)

Lower Bracket

Region 8 No. 3 at Box Elder (7-2)

Region 7 No. 4 at Olympus (9-0)

Region 6 No. 4 at Region 7 No. 1

Viewmont (6-3) at Region 8 No. 2

Note: In Region 5, Roy, Box Elder and Viewmont tied for first and Roy claimed the No. 1 seed after a coin flip, with Box Elder getting No. 2 seed. In Region 6 there are games this week that impact the final two seeds. In Region 7 and 8 most of the seeds are still up for grabs heading into Week 10.

Class 4A State Tournament

First Round, Oct. 26-27

Upper Bracket

Salem Hills (4-4) at Park City (6-3)

Region 9 No. 4 at Sky View (9-0)

Green Canyon (3-6) at Region 9 No. 1

Ogden (6-3) at Region 10 No. 2

Lower Bracket

Region 12 No. 3 at Region 9 No. 2

Tooele (3-6) at Region 10 No. 1

Mountain View (4-5) at Stansbury (6-3)

Mountain Crest (5-4) at Logan (8-1)

Note: Region 9 and 10 have games this week that will still impact the state seedings.

Class 3A State Tournament

Next Week’s First Round

Emery (1-8) at Juab (5-4)

Manti (4-5) at Union (4-5)

Richfield (5-4) at Carbon (2-7)

Judge Memorial (0-9) at Juan Diego (5-4)

Note: Morgan, Grantsville, Summit Academy and North Sanpete have first-round byes

Class 2A State Tournament

Next Week’s First Round

Gunnison Valley (1-8) at Enterprise (4-5)

North Sevier (4-5) at Millard (7-2)

South Sevier (4-5) at American Leadership (4-5)

North Summit (0-9) at Beaver (6-3)

Note: South Summit, Delta, Grand and San Juan have first-round byes.