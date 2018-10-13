Class 6A State Tournament
First Round, Oct. 26-27
Upper Bracket
Region 4 No. 3 at Riverton (6-3)
Granger (3-6) at Weber (9-3)
Northridge (4-4) at Kearns (6-3)
Region 3 No. 3 at Region 4 No. 2
Lower Bracket
Davis (6-2) at Hunter (4-5)
Region 3 No. 4 at Region 4 No. 1
Pleasant Grove (5-4) at East (6-2)
Cyprus (7-2) at Fremont (7-2)
Note: In Region 3, there are games this week that impact the final two seeds. In Region 4, Bingham, American Fork and Lone Peak tied for first and will have a coin flip on Monday to determine state seeding.
Class 5A State Tournament
First Round, Oct. 26-27
Upper Bracket
Region 6 No. 3 at Region 7 No. 2
Farmington (2-7) at Skyridge (7-1)
Region 8 No. 4 at Roy (7-2)
Region 7 No. 3 at Highland (7-2)
Lower Bracket
Region 8 No. 3 at Box Elder (7-2)
Region 7 No. 4 at Olympus (9-0)
Region 6 No. 4 at Region 7 No. 1
Viewmont (6-3) at Region 8 No. 2
Note: In Region 5, Roy, Box Elder and Viewmont tied for first and Roy claimed the No. 1 seed after a coin flip, with Box Elder getting No. 2 seed. In Region 6 there are games this week that impact the final two seeds. In Region 7 and 8 most of the seeds are still up for grabs heading into Week 10.
Class 4A State Tournament
First Round, Oct. 26-27
Upper Bracket
Salem Hills (4-4) at Park City (6-3)
Region 9 No. 4 at Sky View (9-0)
Green Canyon (3-6) at Region 9 No. 1
Ogden (6-3) at Region 10 No. 2
Lower Bracket
Region 12 No. 3 at Region 9 No. 2
Tooele (3-6) at Region 10 No. 1
Mountain View (4-5) at Stansbury (6-3)
Mountain Crest (5-4) at Logan (8-1)
Note: Region 9 and 10 have games this week that will still impact the state seedings.
Class 3A State Tournament
Next Week’s First Round
Emery (1-8) at Juab (5-4)
Manti (4-5) at Union (4-5)
Richfield (5-4) at Carbon (2-7)
Judge Memorial (0-9) at Juan Diego (5-4)
Note: Morgan, Grantsville, Summit Academy and North Sanpete have first-round byes
Class 2A State Tournament
Next Week’s First Round
Gunnison Valley (1-8) at Enterprise (4-5)
North Sevier (4-5) at Millard (7-2)
South Sevier (4-5) at American Leadership (4-5)
North Summit (0-9) at Beaver (6-3)
Note: South Summit, Delta, Grand and San Juan have first-round byes.