SALT LAKE CITY — The newest trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” just confirmed a longstanding “Harry Potter” theory.

The trailer shows glimpses of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as well as flashes of a young Dumbledore (Jude Law).

The new trailer also offers a look at Nagini, who many “Harry Potter” fans picked to be the serpentine friend of Lord Voldemort, according to The Huffington Post.

Before the trailer’s release, the actress who plays Nagini, Claudia Kim, had been known as Maledictus. Her character description outlined her as a character who has a “blood curse” and will “ultimately … transform into a beast,” according to the Pottermore website.

Well, the latest trailer confirms the idea, as it shows Nagini acting as a circus performer who can constantly change into a gigantic snake.

The official “Fantastic Beasts” site shared a poster of Nagini, confirming the theory:

“It will be so interesting to see another side of Nagini,” Kim told Entertainment Weeklyabout her role. “You’ve only seen her as a Horcrux. In this, she’s a wonderful and vulnerable woman who wants to live. She wants to stay a human being and I think that’s a wonderful contrast to the character.”

Kim said her character is aware that she will become a snake forever, too, putting her in a race against the clock.