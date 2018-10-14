SALT LAKE CITY — We now have a world champion pumpkin.

An Oregon commercial pilot recently produced a massive pumpkin that weighs in at 2,170 pounds, making it the winner of the 45th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California.

The pilot, Steve Daletas, told the Associated Press that “one special seed” and lots of sunny days helped grow the pumpkin, which he planted back on April 15 with eight seeds.

Daletas is now a four-time winner of the competition, according to Half Moon Bay Review.

PAUL SAKUMA, AP Steve Daletas, of Pleasant Hill, Oregon, watches a crane put his winning 1,180-pound pumpkins on a scale during the Half Moon Bay Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California, Monday, Oct 13, 2003. He won a prize of $5,900 for the Half Moon Bay record pumpkin, beating the record by seven pounds. He set a world record last week in Oregon with a 1,385-pound pumpkin.

“This all started with one special seed and a whole lot of work,” said Daletas, who raises giant pumpkins as a hobby. “We were really blessed it was sunny almost every day.”

Daletas said he is a “sports guy” who wants to be competitive and he comes from a family full of gardeners, according to CBS San Francisco.

“The two kind of blended really,” he told CBS News. “Why grow an ear of corn if you can grow 100? It’s the same for a pumpkin, and just kind of evolved over the years.”

Aric Crabb, San Jose Mercury News Judges inspect the first-place pumpkin in the 45th annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Half Moon Bay, California. A commercial pilot from Oregon raised a giant pumpkin weighing 2,170 pounds (984 kilograms) to win a pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. Steve Daletas credited a good seed and lots of sunny days since he planted it April 15. It is the fourth time Daletas took top honors at the annual pumpkin-weighing contest.

It wasn’t an all-time record, though. According to the Associated Press, Daletas’ pumpkin was the second heaviest through the years at the California weigh-in event. Even so, it’s still far away from a national record.

The biggest pumpkin record was set last month in New Hampshire after a planter produced a pumpkin that weighed 2,500 pounds.

Worldwide, the record is held in Belgium, where a grower raised a pumpkin that weighed 2,600 pounds.

But size isn’t everything when it comes to pumpkin competitions. Charity Marshall, who lives in Washington, said she traveled to the event by paddling in a hollowed-out pumpkin for 15 miles in 2016.

“I sat in a pumpkin for six hours,” she said. “All you have is a pair of kayak oars and you’re off.”