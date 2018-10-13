Dixie State’s women’s soccer team snapped its three-match losing streak on the strength of three second-half goals and a strong defensive effort en route to a decisive 4-0 result over Adams State on Friday night inside Trailblazer Stadium.

The Trailblazers (7-5-0, 3-5-0 RMAC), who were playing in just their third home match of the year after opening the season playing nine of their first 12 games on the road, were in control of the match from the opening whistle as they recorded the first of 26 total shot attempts just 21 seconds into play. Freshman Whitley Johns got loose for a quick shot on goal from 15 yards out, but ASU goalkeeper Corri Zaiger made the stop to deny the early score.

The freshman did manage to solve Zaiger later in the stanza when freshman Laura Buxton played a ball from the center line to a streaking Johns, who out-battled a Grizzlies defender for possession and tucked home her team-high fifth goal of the year past the drawn-out keeper to put DSU up 1-0.

Dixie State maintained its one-goal advantage until the 57th minute when sophomore Ambree Bennett (four) settled a deflected touch from Johns and finished just outside the 6-yard box. That goal opened the floodgates as the Trailblazers wound up with three goals in a span of nearly 17 minutes, the second of which came off the boot of sophomore Kelsey Cook (four). Cook corralled a free kick sent in from the DSU midfield by keeper Nicole Rahman and netted her fourth goal of the year from just inside the ASU penalty box.

Johns then collected her second dime of the match midway through the 74th minute after her header attempt caromed off the crossbar to sophomore Tori Page, who headed home the rebound from point-blank range for her first goal of the year.

While the offense was on fire, the Trailblazer defense was just as stout as DSU limited Adams State (2-10-0, 1-7-0 RMAC) to only one shot attempt, which came from 35-yards out at the 38:04 mark of the first half.

"I am delighted with our response from last weekend’s [two RMAC road losses] disappointment,” said DSU head coach Gerry Lucey. “We put together a really solid performance from start to finish and finally found our shooting boots. It was a great start to the weekend but need another similar performance on Sunday [vs. Fort Lewis] too."

Johns led DSU with six shot attempts, three on frame, while Page and junior Kilee Lamb-Allsop attempted four shots apiece. Dixie State was also credited with 15 corner kicks as the Trailblazers kept the action on their offensive end for the majority of the match.

Dixie State will play host to Fort Lewis this Sunday at noon.