Westminster volleyball (7-13, 5-7 RMAC) earned its second road win with a 3-1 win over Western Colorado (2-18, 1-11 RMAC).

After splitting the first two sets, Westminster's offense got rolling and overpowered the Mountaineers in the final two sets. The Griffins finished with 60 kills, five aces, four blocks and 80 digs.

Audrey Green led the Griffins with 17 kills. She tallied 13 digs and one block assist.

Sydnee Simmons followed her career-high 20 kills against Chadron State last Saturday with 13 kills and a .500 hitting percentage. She also recorded four block assists.

Whitney Wakefields tallied three block assists and recorded a season-high 11 kills.

The Griffins travel to Grand Junction to take on Colorado Mesa on Saturday evening.