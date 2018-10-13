BYU women's tennis took eight wins in Friday’s ITA Mountain Region Tournament consolation matches.

"It was nice to pull out a lot of wins today, and I'm hoping this will build our confidence going into our last day tomorrow," BYU head coach Holly Parkinson Hasler said. "These long days at the courts can be tough, but there's been little complaining and a whole lot of cheering from our girls."

In consolation doubles, all three BYU teams came out on top. Polina Malykh and Anastasia Abramyan took a 6-3 win over in-state rival Weber State’s Caitlin Herb and Yuuna Ukita. Samantha Smith and Taylah Beckman also took a 7-6 win over Weber State players Pei-Hsuan Kuo and Sara Parker. Madeline Almeida and Kate Cusick took a match by default over Idaho State’s Louise-Mare Botes and Huibre-Mare Botes.

In consolation singles, the Cougars took victories in five of their six matches. Katie Fitt won a tight three-set match, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8, against Annie Walker from Montana State. Almeida dominated in her match coming out on top, 6-1, 6-1, against Jovana Kuljanin from Boise State. Cusick achieved a 6-4, 6-4 win over the University of New Mexico’s Danielle Quevedo. Abramyan came out on top, 6-3, 6-1, in her match against Cora-Lynn von Dungern from Northern Arizona. Smith rounded out the wins with a 7-6, 6-4 score against in-state foe Utah State’s Alexandra Taylor.

However, Beckman fell short in her consolation singles match against New Mexico’s Ruth Copas, 3-6, 2-6.

The Cougars will participate in their last day of the tournament on Saturday in consolation doubles and singles matches.