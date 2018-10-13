Dixie State men’s soccer team gave No. 12 Colorado Mesa all it could handle and more, but a Maverick goal with five-plus minutes to play proved to be the difference, as the Trailblazers dropped a 2-1 road result Friday night at Walker Field.

After a scoreless opening 45 minutes, CMU (9-0-3, 7-0-3 RMAC) broke through late in the 55th minute when James McGhee finished a Kevin Del Maza free kick to put the Mavericks on the board.

The Trailblazers (3-8-2, 1-6-1 RMAC) struck for the equalizer just more than 10 minutes later when junior Moises Medina netted his team-high fifth goal of the year on a ball played in by senior Ascari Robles. Medina’s goal also vaulted him atop Dixie State’s career points list (61) as the junior moved past former DSU forward Jordan Roylance (60, 2009-12) for the top spot.

The match remained deadlocked until the 84:26 mark when the Maverick duo of Del Maza and McGhee struck again to put CMU up 2-1. Del Maza fired in a free kick from 40 yards out and McGhee headed home what turned out to be the game-winner.

Dixie State had one more chance to tie with less than five seconds to play as Daniel Brubaker launched a shot toward the Maverick net, but CMU keeper Briley Guarneri made the save to preserve the win for his side.

Dixie State was outshot, 10-8, though the Blazers did attempt five (two SOG) of their eight shots in the second half.

Dixie State closes its four-game RMAC road swing this Sunday at Fort Lewis.