Here's our complete roundup for the last three days of high school football. For box scores please visit our scoreboard page.

1A NORTH

Duchesne 21, Altamont 6

Jaren Mortensen rushed for three touchdowns to help Duchesne come away with the victory over Altamont.

Layton Christian 30, Rich 13

Dustin Moffo rushed for two touchdowns as Layton Christian overcame an early 13-0 deficit to rally past Rich for the region win.

1A SOUTH

Parowan 27, Kanab 21 (OT)

Codey Hanson's touchdown with just under seven minutes left tied the game up after the Rams had trailed by 14 just minutes earlier. Hansen would find the end zone in the latter half of the first overtime to give Parowan the road win over the

Milford 32, Monticello 26

Bryson Barnes threw three passing touchdowns and ran the ball for one more as Milford took the region victory over Monticello.

2A NORTH

Millard 42, Gunnison Valley 6

Brooks Myers passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more as the Eagles dominated Gunnison Valley to wrap up the regular season with a big region win.

Delta 42, American Leadership 21

Jake Jackson hat a hat trick with three rushing touchdowns as Delta pulled away from American Leadership with for the region win with a strong second half.

South Summit 50, North Summit 0

Kael Atkinson threw five touchdowns, including two each from McCall Roseand Jace Crystal, to lead South Summit to the shutout victory over rival North Summit.

2A SOUTH

South Sevier 24, North Sevier 20

Tyson Chisholm and Branson Palmer both scored on rushing touchdowns in the second half as South Sevier eked out the region win over rival North Sevier. The Wolves cut the deficit to 24-20 on a 37-yard pass pass with 6:43 remaining but the Rams held on from there.

Grand 23, San Juan 8

After entering the half down by five, the Red Devils were able to outscore San Juan by 20 points in the second half. Andrew Hansen's interception returned for a touchdown not only sealed the game, but also the region title for Grand.

Beaver 28, Enterprise 10

The Beavers took a four point lead into the fourth quarter, where Ryker Albrecht threw for a 27 yard touchdown and Kaleb Barney ran one in from 55 yards out to keep their team above Enterprise in the standings.

3A NORTH

Morgan 32, Union 6

Carter Thackeray threw first quarter TD passes to Adam Buck and Taufui Fonua and Morgan never looked back from there as it pulled away from Union for the region win.

Grantsville 56, Emery 22

Parker Thomas finished the game with five rushing touchdowns and over 100 yards rushing as Grantsville went on the road and took down the Spartans. Kyson Stilson tossed for three touchdowns for Emery.

Carbon 42, Judge Memorial 28

Collin Lewis scored his third touchdown of the game on a five-yard run with 31 seconds remaining as Carbon sealed the win late over Judge Memorial. The Bulldogs trailed 29-6 at the half but cut the lead to 35-28 with 2:47 left in the game.

3A SOUTH

Richfield 14, Manti 7

Emmi Hafen hit Nathan Winters for a 30 yard touchdown in the 4th quarter to give the Wildcats their first win in region play. Richfield finishes the year above .500 while the loss keeps Manti out of the playoffs.

Summit Academy 28, Juan Diego 19

Kasey Briggs tossed three touchdown passes, all to Colin Dodge, as the Bears knocked off Juan Diego to claim the region title. Summit Academy led 21-7 at the half and held on despite a late rally from the Soaring Eagle.

Juab 36, North Sanpete 29

Bodee Blackett rushed for two touchdowns and also added a receiving score as Juab held off North Sanpete for the win in a back-and-forth region showdown. Easton Wright tossed two touchdowns in the win over the Wasps.

REGION 1

Davis 13, Syracuse 12

Will Ferrin booted a 27-yard field goal with 8:57 remaining in the game, and the Darts defense took care of business the rest of the way as they held off Syracuse to clinch a playoff berth.

Weber 21, Layton 10

Weber wrapped up a perfect Region 1 season as it built a 21-0 halftime lead on Layton and coasted from there. Quarterback Kohl Hogan threw a pair of TDs to pace the Warriors.

Fremont 39, Clearfield 29

Bryden Clark opened the game with an 89-yard kickoff return and then Mitch Stratford threw five touchdown passes after that as Fremont built a 39-6 lead early in the fourth quarter before Clearfield scored a couple of late touchdowns.

REGION 2

Kearns 34, Granger 7

The Cougars explosive offense had five different players score a touchdown, including a 78-yard pass from Dakota Lynde to Kolby Smallwood, as Kearns took down Granger to wrap up a perfect region season.

Hunter 46, Hillcrest 0

Mason Familiar caught a 39 yard touchdown and broke free for a 71 yarder on the ground as Hunter dominated the Huskies.

REGION 3

East 56, West Jordan 28

In a game that was tied late in the second quarter, East broke the game wide open from there as Tutu Spann rushed for five touchdowns to power the Leopards to the easy win.

Riverton 14, Herriman 13

Dayne McDonald's first touchdown pass gave Riverton a 7-0 lead, while his second gave the Silverwolves a one point lead and eventual victory over the rival Mustangs. The win gives Riverton a home playoff game for the first time since 2014.

Taylorsville 47, Copper Hills 24

Dane Leituala passed for three touchdowns and then rushed for three more to lead Taylorsville to the comfortable region win over Copper Hills. The Warriors never looked back after building a 28-7 halftime lead.

REGION 4

Lone Peak 28, Pleasant Grove 16

Nate Ritchie returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score in the first quarter and then sealed the win with a 70-yard interception return with 26 seconds left in the game as Lone Peak eked out the win over Pleasant Grove.

Bingham 28, American Fork 24

Peyton Jones hit Briasen Harward on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds remaining as Bingham rallied to knock off American Fork to earn a share of the region title. Jones added two rushing touchdowns as well for the Miners, who made a defensive play on the goal line on the game's final play to seal the win.

REGION 5

Viewmont 35, Bountiful 0

Viewmont played dominant defense the entire game as the Vikes blew past Bountiful to earn a share of the Region 5 title. Robert Summerhays rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns to lead the charge offensively for the Vikings.

Roy 52, Farmington 21

Kyrese Rowan's two first quarter touchdowns helped the Royals get off to quick start in their matchup against Farmington. Roy would go onto win the game and clinch a share of their Region title.

Box Elder 35, Woods Cross 34

Box Elder eked out the region win over Woods Cross as the Wildcats missed the extra point with 25 seconds remaining after cutting the deficit to 35-34. Bernard Pena rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lead the way offensively for the Bees.

REGION 6

Olympus 49, Skyline 0

Jack Hollberg ran the ball six times for 113 yard and two touchdowns to lead Olympus to the shutout win over Skyline.

Highland 48, West 0

Highland quarterback Bronson Olevao carried the ball seven times for 136 yards and two touchdowns, including an 80-yard on the first play of the second half, as the Rams rolled past West for the region win. Colton White added 117 rushing yards on a touchdown.

Lehi 45, Murray 10

Creyton Cooper threw five touchdowns, two each to Mckay Wall and Gentry Cox, as Lehi rolled past Murray to pick up the region win.

REGION 7

Jordan 18, Timpview 7

Jake Shaver had a one yard touchdown run as well as an 83 yard run as the Beetdiggers took down Timpview on the road.

Corner Canyon 49, Alta 21

Austin Bell returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown for a crucial swing that helped push Corner Canyon past the Hawks.

Brighton 45, Cottonwood 0

Tristan Van Komen got the Bengals offense off to a quicks start as he scored three first half touchdowns. However it was Brighton's defense that shut out Cottonwood and helped them earn a victory.

REGION 8

Skyridge 38, Maple Mountain 13

Ma'a Notoa had three touchdowns in the first 15 minutes as the Falcons scored early and often to get past Maple Mountain.

Provo 40, Wasatch 22

Ben Myles-Mills caught three touchdown passes to help Provo runaway with a victory over the Wasps.

Really cool moment at last night's game between Provo and Wasatch. Senior lineman Damian Mellars's dad, Lieutenant Colonel David Mellars, is a Green Beret who returned from deployment to surprise his son on Senior Night. #kslpreps pic.twitter.com/WuqAzGyJ2r — Zak Hicken (@zakhicken) October 12, 2018

Timpanogos 21, Springville 14 (OT)

Gabe Sweeten opened overtime with a 25 yard touchdown run and then the Timberwolves got a stop to prevail for the victory.

REGION 9

Dixie 59, Hurricane 0

Dixie scored 31 points in the first quarter and never looked back. Preston Moore rushed for 195 yards. Josh Cazier caught two passes for 60 yards.

Desert Hills 52, Pine View 44 (3OT)

Desert Hills scored the game-winning touchdown in triple overtime to take the win on its home field.

Snow Canyon 31, Canyon View 25

Landon Frei completed 11 passes for 92 yards to edge out Canyon View. Miles Reynolds rushed for 102 yards.

REGION 10

Spanish Fork 55, Uintah 6

Ben Boyack's 40 yard fumble recovery for a touchdown put the Mighty Dons up by 21 just three minutes into the game. They'd never look back as they continued their domination over the Utes.

Salem Hills 52, Mountain View 21

Jorgen Olsen had 22 carries with 232 yards and a touchdown as Salem Hills took down Mountain View in a Region 10 matchup.

Orem 63, Payson 0

Cooper Legas ran for three touchdowns and then tossed three more as the Tigers dominated Payson.

REGION 11

Park City 42, Tooele 21

Park City responded to an early deficit by scoring two long touchdowns on passes to Mark McCurdy, McCurdy would then return a punt 80 yards for a touchdown to give the Miners a 21 point lead. Tooele would attempt a comeback late, but it would fall short.

Bonneville 17, Stansbury 7

Bonneville's defense helped their team get up to a 17-0 halftime lead and never look back as the Lakers won this low scoring affair.

Ogden 56, Ben Lomond 26

Rhyle Hanson ran the ball for five touchdowns to lead Ogden to the big victory over Ben Lomond.

REGION 12

Mountain Crest 42, Green Canyon 0

Hunter Schroder and Jace Dart both scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as Mountain Crest outscored Green Canyon 42-0 in the second half to pull away for the region win.

Logan 31, Bear River 14

Jonny Parkinson's three second half touchdown passes turned a tie game into a 17 point win, as well as a home playoff game for the Grizzlies.

Sky View 38, Ridgeline 13

Tanner Stokes rushed for two touchdowns and Mason Falslev passed for a score and rushed for a score as Sky View wrapped up a perfect region season with a comfortable win over Ridgeline.

NONREGION

Cyprus 38, Westlake 19

Parker Meldrum threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another as Cyprus rolled past Westlake for the nonregion win.