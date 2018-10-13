Utah State sophomore and fifth-seeded Alexandra Pisareva had another stellar performance in singles play on Friday at the ITA Regionals as she advanced to Saturday's quarterfinals by defeating UNLV's Izumi Asano, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

"It was a good day for us in singles," said sixth-year head coach Sean McInerney. "Having Alexandra reach the quarterfinals thus far is fantastic. She played a really composed match against a very good UNLV player on her home courts, and I'm really proud of her effort."

Pisareva will be one of eight finalists that will compete for the singles title after she won her three previous matches, all in straight sets.

In other singles action, junior Hannah Jones and freshman Annaliese County won their respective matches with a 6-3, 6-2 score as Jones beat Denver's Toni' Nelson and County won against Montana's Laura Dunlop. The trio of sophomore Alexandra Taylor, freshmen Gabrielle Dekkers and Sidnee Lavatai lost their singles matches in straight sets to BYU, Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona, respectively.

"Hannah and Annaliese also had huge singles wins today over very good singles players from Denver and Montana," McInerney said. "They're becoming very good players, and I'm excited for the future."

In the round of 16 doubles, Jones and Taylor fell short to Denver's Toni Nelson and Arisha Ladhani, 8-3, while Pisareva and Lavatai also lost their doubles match to TJ Fumagalli and Kristin Kerrigan of Air Force, 8-1. The consolation round saw County and Dekkers cruise to a win over Montana's Eimear Moher and Nathalie Joanlanne, 6-1.

Action continues Saturday as the Aggies will compete in the quarterfinals in singles play, consolation singles/doubles and added singles matches.