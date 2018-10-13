Senior Alexis Peterson's brace led Utah Valley University over CSU Bakersfield, 3-0, on Senior Night on Friday at Clyde Field. Another senior, Sarah Davis, notched the third shutout of her career after going the distance in goal.

The team's seven seniors were honored prior to the match as they wind down their careers as Wolverines. UVU improved to 4-10-1 overall and 3-1-0 in the WAC, earning an important three points. The Roadrunners dropped to 4-10-0 overall and 1-4-0 in league play.

"It feels like were starting to click. I think that was our best 90 this year, so far, and we're going to just continue to try and build on it," said UVU head coach Chris Lemay. "Obviously Lexi was the MVP today. We couldn't be happier for her. She's a fantastic kid, and she got her chances and took them. The whole team is happy for her."

Peterson's game-winning goal — also her first goal of the season — came in the 14th minute to give Utah Valley a 1-0 advantage. Two other seniors also had a hand in the goal with Linley Brown delivering a ball from just inside midfield toward Breanna McCarter, who headed it forward for Peterson. Peterson settled it with her head and turned and shot across her body to the far post, where the ball settled into the side netting.

After taking a 1-0 lead into the break, Peterson scored goal number two in the 53rd minute taking a pass from senior Sara Callister, and after her first touch, firing over the head of the goalkeeper and into the left corner of the goal. Megan Sullivan also assisted on the goal. Sullivan played a deep ball forward for Callister, who split two defenders with a pass to Peterson just inside the 18.

The Wolverines added a third goal in the 67th minute when WAC Offensive Player of the Week Sadie Brockbank scored her team-high seventh goal of the season. Leesa Stowe fed Madeline Moore on a throw-in, got it right back and then played the ball into the box for Brockbank, who threaded the ball just inside the near post and past the goalkeeper's left.

Utah Valley finished with 14 shots, nine of which came on goal, while the Roadrunners had four shots with just one on frame.

The Wolverines have a quick turnaround and will travel to Southern California on Saturday for a Sunday matchup at California Baptist at 1 p.m. PT.