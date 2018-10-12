Weber State soccer continues rolling with a 1-0 victory over Eastern Washington on Friday afternoon. WSU now is on a five-game winning streak, a seven-game unbeaten streak and have yet to lose a Big Sky Conference matchup.

Weber State took seven shots on the afternoon, four of which were on goal.

Megan Price took the first shot for the Wildcats, but the ball hit the crossbar. Shortly after, Price took another shot, and this time it was on frame, but the Eagles were there for the save.

In the 41st minute of play, Weber State scored the lone goal of the game to give it the victory. Olivia Glassford had the ball wide and crossed it into the center. Taylor Scadlock was able to get a foot on it and sent the ball right past EWU’s goalkeeper.

WSU ended the first half with the 1-0 lead. Within two minutes of the second half starting, WSU was able to take a corner kick. Morgan Quarnberg took the kick and sailed it into the midfield where Mylee Broad got a foot on it for a shot on goal, but it was unsuccessful as EWU came up with save.

Just a few minutes after Broad’s shot on goal, Quarnberg took another corner for WSU. Madison Garlock was able to get a shot off, but it went wide of the goal.

WSU didn’t have another shot or shot on goal for the remainder of the game, but the defensive efforts for WSU were impressive. EWU put up 12 shots in the second half, and the Wildcats were able to deflect, block or save all 12 as the Eagles remained scoreless.

The clocked ticked down, and Weber State maintained and came away with the 1-0 victory.

The Eagles outshot the Wildcats, 19-7, overall in the game. Weber State’s goalkeeper Nikki Pittman came away with seven saves.

Weber State is now 8-3-4 overall on the season and is sitting 6-0-1 in Big Sky Conference play. With just two regular season games remaining, WSU stays on the road to take on Idaho on Sunday and then Idaho State on Friday Oct. 19.