SALT LAKE CITY — Ever since joining the Pac-12, the Utah football team has struggled with Arizona as much as any other team.

Not only has Arizona beaten the Utes four of seven times before this season, but every year, the Wildcats piled up yardage, averaging 473 yards per game and outgaining the Utes in total offense in all seven games.

That certainly wasn’t the case Friday night as the Ute offense amassed just under 500 yards while holding the Wildcats to just 322 yards, much of it coming late after the game had long been decided.

From the start, the Utes dominated, piling up 165 yards in the first quarter to just 11 for the Wildcats. By halftime the yardage margin was 295 to 111 as the Utes took a 28-0 lead into halftime. After three-quarters Utah had 435 total yards to 194 for Arizona as the Utes increased their lead to 35-3.

The Ute defensive line which rotated Bradlee Anae, Maxs Tupai, Hauati Pututau. Leki Fotu, John Penisini and Pita Tonga all night, dominated the line of scrimmage, while linebackers Chase Hansen and Cody Barton played well, each coming up with eight tackles in the first half alone.

Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate, who had rushed for 109 yards this year after gaining 1411 last year in just eight games, hobbled off the field in the first half with an undisclosed injury and didn’t return after rushing for three yards and completing 1 of 4 passes for three yards. He was initially replaced by freshman Jamarye Joiner and later by Rhett Rodriguez, the son of former UA coach Rich Rodriguez.

COMMISH IN TOWN: Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott was on hand for Friday’s game and spoke to the media for several minutes before the game.

Scott praised new Ute athletic director Mark Harlan and talked about the Pac-12 gymnastics meet coming to the Maverick Center next year. He also reiterated the league’s commitment to a nine-game football schedule, even while some conferences like the SEC stick to an eight-game slate.

Most of the questions concerned the Yahoo report that came out two days ago about someone in the Pac-12 office interfering with the replay booth’s call in the USC-Washington State game in late September. Scott took responsibility for the gaffe and said the league has already taken action to correct the problem and vowed to make sure it won’t happen again.

“I wanted to make sure we immediately addressed the issues that were creating a perceived conflict of interest and ambiguity,” he said.

UTES NOTES: Senior center Lo Falemaka, one of the Ute captains, missed his second straight game with a leg injury and was replaced by sophomore Orlando Umana. Other offensive line starters were Jackson Barton, Nick Ford, Jordan Agasiva and Darrin Paulo . . . The Utes wore all red uniforms with white helmets, while Arizona countered with all white uniforms with shiny red helmets . . . Arizona had won four of seven meetings against Utes since Utah joined Pac-12 in 2011 . . . Sophomore Rhett Rodriguez, who came in for an injured Khalil Tate at quarterback, is the son of former UA coach Rich Rodriguez, who was fired last year . . . Utah now leads the all-time series with Arizona 23-19-2 . . . Attendance was 45,862 . .. This marked Kyle Whittingham’s 200th win since joining the Ute staff in 1994 . . . A night after beating Sacramento, Jazz players Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale, Raul Neto and Georges Niang were on the sidelines at the game. . . Perhaps because it was it was one of the only Friday night college games, but there was a larger than usual number of scouts at the game with representatives from the Giants, Buccaneers, Panthers, Bills, Browns, Ravens, Eagles, Texans, Titans, Lions and Ravens on hand.