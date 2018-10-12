Excitement was high among Utah fans entering the season before the Utes got off to a slow start.
After cruising past then-No. 14 Stanford last week, Utah jumped out to a dominant 28-0 halftime lead Friday night against Arizona at Rice-Eccles Stadium, and "Utah football Twitter" reacted accordingly.
The Utes were strong from the very beginning, scoring on the first drive of the game, taking half of the first quarter to do it.
After a short Wildcats possession, Utah scored another touchdown that was set up by a deep pass from Tyler Huntley to Jaylen Dixon that Huntley threw off one foot, reminiscent of the touchdown pass he threw to Samson Nacua against the Cardinal.
The Utes eventually went up 28-0 and preserved the shutout as Arizona missed a field goal try just before halftime, and naturally a BYU-related tweet came up, as the Cougars beat the Wildcats 28-23 in the season opener.