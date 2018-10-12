PROVO — Dylan Collie has been through this before.

A year ago, the senior wide receiver played for Hawaii and faced a BYU program he was part of in 2012 as a redshirt. The Cougars won 30-20.

During the offseason, Collie returned to Provo as a graduate transfer. Saturday, he will take on his former school and teammates.

“I guess you could say I’m kind of a veteran at this now after playing BYU at Hawaii last year and then being able to do it again,” Collie said.

Collie has a unique view of the rivalry between the two schools.

“(This game) means a lot. It’s a very, very big game. It’s just as big a game to us,” he said. “Over there, it is a rivalry game. It is bad blood between BYU and Hawaii and it’s been that way for a very long time. The passion that they have for it and what I was able to see and develop for it, it’s a big, big deal.”

What is Collie telling his BYU teammates about this rivalry?

“I will be able to share that and be able to say that we need to do it with a certain mentality that gets us out of the funk that we may be in right now,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to do it during this game because they are a very good football team.”

Collie said he enjoyed the three years he spent at Hawaii.

“It’s fun. I love those guys. I’m grateful for the experiences I had there. They’re like brothers to me. But it’s a football game. If you change too much, then that definitely affects the way you go into Saturday.”

PROTECTING THE HOUSE: One of the goals for BYU football is to “protect LaVell (Edwards’) House. The Cougars are 3-6 at home since last season at home.

What is it going to take for BYU to play better at LES?

“We just need to take a hard look at ourselves in the mirror and find out what we’re made of. More than just ‘LaVell’s House,’ this is our house,” said senior defensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi. “What does it mean to you to come to your own place and let a team stomp on you? Or what does it take for us to stomp on other teams because this is our own house? It takes guys looking in the mirror and being accountable.”

OFFENSIVE WOES: One theory behind BYU’s offensive struggles is that opposing defenses have figured out the Cougars’ game plan and have adjusted to it.

Does offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes agree?

“You could make that argument. Certainly, at least in our first game, our opponent didn’t know what to expect exactly,” he said. “Second and third games, there wasn’t any more difference between game two and three than there has been for games four and five or five and six. I think there may be some truth to that.”