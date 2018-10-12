Utah State soccer opened its final week of the road trip, falling to Colorado College in a 1-0 overtime defeat.

With the loss, the Aggies fall to 2-11-1 on the year, going 1-5-1 in Mountain West action. With the win, Colorado College improves to 8-4-1 overall and 4-2-1 in conference play. This was the Aggies' fourth loss in overtime action this season, having lost to San Diego State, Wyoming and Idaho State in extra time earlier.

The Aggies and Tigers battled through nearly 90 minutes of scoreless soccer, forcing the match into overtime thanks to a Grace McGuire save on a penalty kick in the first half. Both teams had several chances through the regulation minutes, but neither was able to capitalize. The offenses were led by Colorado College senior midfielder Lauren Milliet, who took eight shots, and Utah State sophomore defender Imelda Williams, who took six shots.

Two minutes into the overtime period, both teams went back and forth, moving the ball back to the attacking third. Unfortunately, the ball found midfielder Johanna Hamblett for an open shot up the middle and was able to move past McGuire for the game-winning goal.

Overall, Colorado College out-shot the Aggies, 20-10, while Utah State was 3-1 on-goal advantage. Senior goalkeeper McGuire played the full match Friday, adding three saves to her season total.

Utah State will stay in Colorado Springs as it will close out its road trip on Sun., Oct. 14, at Air Force.