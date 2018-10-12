The Westminster women’s soccer team returned to Dumke Field after splitting two games in Colorado. Home field has been good to the Griffins as they won their fifth game at home with a 2-0 victory over the Fort Lewis Skyhawks as Westminster improved to 8-3-0, 5-2-0 RMAC.

The Griffins started fast and furious as they scored the first goal of the game 12 seconds in to take the early 1-0 advantage. Emma Heyn scored her sixth goal of the season and secured the 2-0 victory as Skye Jefferies set Heyn up perfectly for the assist on the goal.

Westminster outshot Fort Lewis, 10-2, and had seven shots on goal.

Hillary Weixler once again had a tremendous game in goal with her sixth shutout of the season.

Westminster will stay home for the weekend as the team gears up to take on Adams State on Sunday, Oct. 14, on Dumke Field.