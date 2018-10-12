The BYU men took 10 first-place wins against Colorado Mesa to defeat the Mavericks.

“It was a good solid meet for our men’s team,” BYU head coach John Brooks said. “We won most of the events and did a good job racing. Our team looks really good, but we still need to step it up as we get ready for our next big meet at Liberty and continue throughout the season.”

The men got off to an early lead with the Cougars’ three relay teams sweeping the first three spots in the 200-yard medley relay. Kunmi Ogunfeibo, Levi Jensen, Connor Stirling and Payton Sorenson had a winning time of 1:31.22.

Ogunfeibo and freshman Tama Tuitama set the tone for the rest of the meet. After leading the winning 200-yard medley relay, Ogunfeibo took first in the 100-yard back with a time of 50.32 and the 200-yard back at 1:54.08. Tuitama finished first in the 200-yard free and 500-yard free, recording times of 1:43.23 and 4:45.22, respectively.

Josue Dominguez and Payton Sorenson also stood out. Dominguez was awarded first place in the 100-yard breaststroke, swimming a time of 56.89, as well as first in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:09.03. Sorenson came away in first in the 50-yard free at 20.76.

Connor Stirling and Nathan Rogers contributed to BYU’s win with Stirling placing first in the 100-yard free at 45.94 and Rogers coming in first in the 200-yard fly at 1:53.99.

The men divers added to the competition with Nathan Gonzales and Morgan Cooper taking second and third, respectively, in the 3-meter event. Gonzales had a score of 331.40, while Cooper had a score of 327.85.

The BYU men and women have a week off before hitting the road to Lynchburg, Virginia, for the Liberty Invite on Oct. 26-27.