Six BYU men’s tennis players head to Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday to compete in the ITA Mountain Regional Championships, Oct. 15-19. The University of Nevada at Las Vegas (UNLV) is hosting the tournament.

Senior Jeffrey Hsu, juniors Sean Hill and Sam Tullis, sophomore Ben Gajardo and freshmen Vinicius Feijao Nogueira and Mateo Vereau Melendez will represent BYU.

For singles, Hsu, Hill, Tullis, Gajardo and Melendez are participating in the main draw, while Nogueira will participate in the qualifying round with hopes to advance to the main draw. All six BYU players qualified for the doubles main draw. In doubles play, Hill and Hsu, Tullis and Gajardo, and Nogueira and Melendez will compete.

Hill is returning this year as the defending regional champion in singles. Last year, Hill and Hsu made it to the semi-finals in doubles, but they fell to Tim Handel and Ruben Montano of Northern Arizona (NAU). The two doubles duos will battle again, having already competed against each other at the ITA All-American tournament, where Hill and Hsu defeated the NAU doubles team in the qualifying round.

The tournament begins with the qualifying round of matches on Monday, Oct. 15. Main draw play begins Tuesday, Oct. 16, and will run through Oct. 19.