Emergency personnel evacuate a "victim" during a public safety drill at the Salt Lake Community College's Miller Campus in Sandy on Friday. The drill, which included multiple law enforcement and fire agencies from around the Salt Lake Valley, was designed to build communication and coordination capabilities as part of comprehensive preparedness planning.

