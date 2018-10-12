CLEARFIELD — A former certified nursing assistant elbowed and shoved residents at an assisted living center, according to court documents.

Jason Harold Knox, 30, of Hooper, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with three counts of aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult, a second-degree felony; and aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult, a third-degree felony.

On Oct. 7, Clearfield police were called to Chancellor Gardens Assisted Living, 1425 S. 1500 East, to investigate an alleged abuse of a man with dementia, according to charging documents.

Family members of the man told police they had recorded videos of Knox abusing their loved one.

"In the videos, Jason Knox is observed in separate incidents physically assaulting the victim, elbowing and shoving the victim against the wall in a manner which does not appear consistent with health care," the charges state.

After he was arrested, Knox admitted to his behavior, court records state, "but also admitted that he engaged in aggressive behavior toward another resident … on two separate occasions by elbowing (him) in the chest on approximately October 5th and October 6th," the charges state.

Court documents say Knox was "formerly licensed as a certified nursing assistant." A possible explanation for allegedly abusing the residents was not given in court documents.

The camera that recorded the alleged abuse was set up by the victim's family, according to the facility.

According to Utah court records, Knox has no criminal history except for traffic tickets.