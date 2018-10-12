It's time for Friday night high school football — and we have you covered better than anyone else in the state.
Watch the big high school football plays — live on Friday night, starting at 6:50 p.m.
Deseret News Rewind's Dusty Litster will guide you through all that Utah's Friday night lights can offer, looking live into games while breaking down what it all means. You can join the conversation by tweeting @dnewsrewind or using #DNRlive.
You also follow the action in our live blog below, or find up-to-the-minute scores and links to live streams on our scoreboard. Here are the games we are streaming tonight — we'll update the list throughout the day as more of our school and media partners confirm game coverage:Comment on this story
- South Summit at North Summit,6:15 p.m.
- Woods Cross at Box Elder6:30 p.m.
- Juan Diego at Summit Academy6:40 p.m.
- Pleasant Grove at Lone Peak6:45 p.m.
- Uintah at Spanish Fork6:50 p.m.
- Bear River at Logan6:50 p.m.
- Herriman at Riverton6:55 p.m.
- Coverage of football games around the state: DNR Live6:55 p.m.
- Morgan at Union6:55 p.m.
- Judge Memorial at Carbon6:55 p.m.
- South Sevier at North Sevier7 p.m.
- Manti at Richfield7 p.m.
- Juab at North Sanpete7 p.m.
- Gunnison Valley at Millard7 p.m.
- Enterprise at Beaver7 p.m.
- American Leadership at Delta7 p.m.
- Grantsville at Emery7 p.m.
Think you know who's going to win this week's games? Play our GridPicks contest for free. Prizes awarded every week.A Twitter List by desnewssports