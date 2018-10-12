MILLCREEK — A mother and her fiance have been arrested after an unconscious 5-year-old boy with "numerous injuries" was taken to a hospital, police said.

The boy's biological mother, Jordan Kay Wills, 26, and her fiance, John M. Manning, 31, both of Millcreek, have been booked into Salt Lake County Jail on investigation of child abuse, Unified police and the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a joint news release.

On Thursday, according to police, Wills and Manning brought the boy to Primary Children's Hospital and the hospital notified law enforcement.

"Injuries to the child are at this time not consistent with explanations provided to physicians and investigators. The child's injuries, according to a child abuse specialist, appear to have occurred over a period of time indicating more than one event," police wrote in a probable cause statement.

Police said there were also "concerns of malnourishment."

Wills and Manning left the hospital "shortly" after the boy was admitted and returned about 12 hours later, according to the statement.

"Our violent crimes and special victims units are actively investigating this case," police said in the news release.

Friday afternoon, Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said the boy was still alive but she could not provide a current update on his condition.

Additional information was not immediately released.