One of the little-discussed reasons for the decline of BYU football is the conflict between the restrictive admission standards that prevents some top recruits from playing for the Y while scheduling top-tier teams.

Simply put, BYU does not have the players to consistently compete in the top ranks of college football and will not so long as the admission standards remain out of reach for many players. The standards are so high that many of LaVell Edwards' famed teams could not play at BYU in the current environment.

Many players used to gain admission through the JC route, which appears to be very restricted or closed. BYU needs to remember that not all football players are blessed with the talent and academic ability of Steve Young, and many youngsters do dumb things in high school.

There needs to be a place for redemption and second chances for motivated and worthy young people. Otherwise, BYU needs to match its football schedule with its recruiting pool.

Kevin Jones

Salt Lake City