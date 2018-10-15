A lighthearted look at news of the day:

Researchers at the University of Utah are making progress toward being able to produce usable human organs on 3D printers. As usual, the printers will be cheap, but the stem cell-filled printer cartridges will be outrageously expensive and always running out of colored ink.

---

“Could you email me that pancreas again? I think something was garbled. Ow!”

---

Nikki Haley resigned last week as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. I’m sure she was a good ambassador, but her biggest accomplishment may have been to throw off news outlets that are not used to a resignation that doesn’t involve scandal, a tell-all book or at least a nasty tweet.

---

No sooner had Haley resigned than Dennis Rodman tweeted that he would like to replace her. He attached a video of himself asking two horses what they thought about whether he should “try to save the world.” One of them can be heard giving an appropriate answer: “Nay.”

---

Rodman’s tweet received some serious feedback, with one thoughtful person noting, “Nikki don’t even have an action figure!”

---

Remember the old bumper stickers urging the U.S. to get out of the U.N.? Put Rodman in there and see how quickly those begin to sell in other countries around the world.

---

Sears may be filing for bankruptcy. I could have told the company, when it started catalog sales in the 19th century, that the whole idea of ordering stuff from home would never catch on.

---

Sears apparently hasn’t turned a profit since 2010. But then, the federal government hasn’t turned one yet in this century, and no one is trying to stop it from making pennies for nearly 2.5 cents each.

---

Oh sure, economists will tell you that the great penny deficit isn’t such a big deal because each penny will be used for at least two or three transactions before ending up in that glass jar on your bookshelf.

---

Disney has announced that it will begin filming a new 10-part series here based on the "High School Musical" franchise. What an honor for the state of Utah to once again serve as the fictional backdrop for Albuquerque, New Mexico.