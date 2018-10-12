LAYTON — A former employee at a golf course in Layton has been charged with numerous counts of sexual misconduct with a juvenile girl.

Tanner Paul Clark, 25, of Ogden, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; four counts of unlawful sexual contact with a 17-year-old, a third-degree felony; and six counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.

Since February, Clark, a former golf instructor at Valley View Golf Course, has been sending nude photos of himself to two juvenile girls, according to court documents.

"I interviewed the two juvenile females and both disclosed that they had received nude images of Tanner through Snapchat and Instagram," according to a probable cause affidavit filed in court.

One of those girls, who was 17 at the time, also disclosed to police that she had had sex with Clark on four separate occasions, the charges state, and also sent inappropriate pictures of herself to him.