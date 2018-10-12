This week featured a variety of stories covering Hurricane Michael, celebrities taking a political stance and Nikki Haley's resignation.

Hurricane Michael has caused tremendous damage from Florida all the way up to Virginia since making landfall on Wednesday. As of Friday afternoon, the death toll was at 16.

The storm is one of the strongest to ever hit the United States.

Dana Summers

Nikki Haley announced Tuesday that she would resign as the U.S. representative at the United Nations at the end of the year.

A string of theories about why she is doing so include a potential 2020 presidential run. Haley said this is not the reason, but many are still unsure about her political ambitions.

One commentator said Haley is "canny and ambitious" and has the "ability to shape-shift seamlessly."

Dana Summers

With midterm elections only weeks away, the race is on to see who will be triumphant.

Efforts on both sides have been intense, with many wondering how recent events such as the Kavanaugh nomination and confirmation will affect voters.

Bill Bramhall

Dana Summers

Lisa Benson

Dana Summers

A new report issued Monday by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said the earth will reach a critical level of warming 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels as early as 2030.

This could lead to wildfires, extreme drought, floods and food shortage for millions around the world.

Global net emissions of carbon dioxide would need to fall by 45 percent (based on the 2010 level) to prevent this from happening and causing catastrophe. Many world leaders are feeling the pressure to ensure this doesn't happen.

Chan Lowe

Kanye West and Taylor Swift were in the headlines again as each made political statements this week.

After staying silent on American politics throughout her career, Taylor Swift weighed in by announcing her support for two Democratic candidates on her Instagram account.

Her encouragement to get people to register to vote seems to have set off a spike in voter registration, with around 169,000 new registrations happening within 48 hours of her post, compared with a total of 56,669 new voters the entire previous month.

Kanye West met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday. Sporting a "MAGA" hat, West talked with Trump about topics ranging from school and police brutality to Colin Kaepernick and cars.

Drew Sheneman

Monday was both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day, sparking some conversation about history and whether Columbus is a figure to celebrate.

Bill Bramhall

In news from Washington, the state has more than 6,400 untested rape kits, which is raising questions about how rape cases are dealt with and the delay of justice.